The Open Cupboard and Food Bank Siouxland, Inc. Mobile Food Pantry distribution will be held Wednesday, June 17, at the Mapleton Community Center, 513 Main St. in Mapleton. Sign-in begins at 3 p.m. and distribution will begin at 5 p.m.
Please bring your own bags, boxes, clothesbaskets, and containers to put your food into. You will be asked how many people are in your family – adults, and children, and the income level of your family.
The Open Cupboard distributes food on the third Wednesday of the month. The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload. Only 10 volunteers will be able to unload the truck for distribution.
Ten volunteers will then put the food into boxes and bags. The food will then be put into cars or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the
community center. You will then be asked how many are in your family, adults and children, and where you are from.
In May, 99 households with 213 adults and 78 children received food.
The Back-Pack program will resume when school starts in August. The Open Cupboard is still in need of funds for the Back-Pack program.
The Pack-Back program is for the food insecure at MVAOCOU school.
The funds for The Open Cupboard and The Back-Pack program may be dropped off at First Security Bank, 401 Main St., in Mapleton, or mailed to
Pastor Harvey Hanson, P.O. Box 64, Castana, IA 51010.
These are the guidelines for the distribution in June, which must be followed because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.