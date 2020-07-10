The Open Cupboard and Food Bank Siouxland, Inc. Mobile Food Pantry distribution will be held Wednesday, July 15, at the Mapleton Community Center, 513 Main St. in Mapleton.
The Open Cupboard distributes food on the third Wednesday of the month. The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload.
The food will then be put into cars or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the community center. You will then be asked how many are in your family, including adults and children, as well as where you are from.
In June, there were 98 households with 202 adults and 78 children that received food.
The Back-Pack program will resume when school starts in August. The Open Cupboard is still in need of funds for the Back-Pack program. The program is for the food insecure at the MVAOCOU school.
Funds for The Open Cupboard and The BACK-PACK program maybe dropped off at First Security Bank, 401 Main St. in Mapleton or mailed to Pastor Harvey Hanson, P.O. Box 64, Castana, IA 51010.
These are the guidelines for the distribution July due to the COVID-19 virus.
