The Open Cupboard and Food Bank Siouxland, Inc. Mobile Food Pantry distribution will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Mapleton Community Center, 513 Main St. in Mapleton. Sign-in begins at 3 p.m. and distribution will begin at 5 p.m.
Please bring your own bags, boxes, clothesbaskets, and containers to put your food into. You will be asked how many people are in your family – adults, and children, and the income level of your family.
The Open Cupboard distributes food on the third Wednesday of the month. The truck will arrive at 2 p.m. to unload, so it is requested that as many volunteers as possible show up to help unload the truck and set up the food for distribution.
The Open Cupboard asks that anyone who would like to donate to this worthy cause to leave your donation at the local church or drop off or mail to The Open Cupboard, c/o Valley Bank and Trust, 401 Main St., Mapleton, Iowa 51034, or to Treasurer Harvey Hanson, 422 S Third St., P.O. Box 64, Castana, Iowa 51010. Each dollar donated will buy 11 pounds of food.
In December, 114 households with 313 people, including 245 adults and 68 children, received food.
Even if you don’t need food, please check it out – maybe God is calling you to help in some small way.
The Open Cupboard needs volunteers to help deliver food to homebound and elderly in Mapleton on Wednesday at 4 p.m. It is also looking for anyone who would be able to ride to Denison on Fridays, leaving at 9 a.m. and returning at around 11 a.m., to help pick up the Feeding America Food at Wal-Mart. Contact Pastor Harvey Hanson at 712-251-0430.
The Open Cupboard is in need of funds for the Backpack program. Forty-six students receive food each Friday to take home.
