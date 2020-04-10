The Open Cupboard and Food Bank Siouxland, Inc. Mobile Food Pantry distribution will be held Wednesday, April 15, at the Mapleton Community Center, 513 Main St. in Mapleton. Sign-in begins at 3 p.m. and distribution will begin at 5 p.m.
Please bring your own bags, boxes, clothesbaskets, and containers to put your food into. You will be asked how many people are in your family – adults, and children, and the income level of your family.
The Open Cupboard distributes food on the third Wednesday of the month. The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload, so only 10 people will be able to help unload the truck and set up the food for distribution. Ten volunteers will then put the food into boxes and bags.
The food will then be put into cars or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the community center. You will then be asked how many are in your family, adults and children and where you are from.
In March, 97 households with 175 adults and 20 children, received food.
The Open Cupboard asks that anyone who would like to donate to this worthy cause to mail to it The Open Cupboard, c/o First Security Bank, 401 Main St., Mapleton, IA 51034, or to Treasurer Harvey Hanson, 422 S Third St., P.O. Box 64, Castana, Iowa 51010. Each dollar donated will buy 11 pounds of food.
The backpack program will resume when school may resumes in May. The Open Cupboard is still in need of funds for the backpack program. There are 46 students in the K-5th grade that receive food through this program who are food insecure.
These are the guidelines for the month of April distribution. These are the rules that must follow because of COVID-19.
