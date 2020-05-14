The Open Cupboard and the Food Bank of Siouxland Inc. Mobile Food Pantry Distribution will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at the Mapleton Community Center, 512 Main St. in Mapleton.
The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload, so only 10 people will be able to unload the truck and set up the food for distribution. Ten volunteers will then put the food into boxes and bags. Organizers have to follow these rules because of the COVID-19.
The food will then be put into cars or pick-ups or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the Community Center. You will be asked how many are in each family, children and adults, and the town you are from.
In April there were 100 households with 175 adults and 40 children that received food.
The BACK-PACK program will resume in August when school resumes.
The Open Cupboard is still in need of funds for the BACK-PACK program.
In August, The Open Cupboard will know how many will be food insecure in K-5th grade in Mapleton.
These funds may be dropped of at the drive-up window at First Security Bank, 401 Main St in Mapleton or mailed to Pastor Harvey Hanson, P.O. Box 64, Castana, IA 51010.
These are the guidelines that must be followed for May.
