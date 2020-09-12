The Open Cupboard and the Food Bank of Siouxland Inc. Mobile Food Pantry Distribution will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Mapleton Community Center, 512 Main St. in Mapleton.
The Open Cupboard distributes food on the third Wednesday of the month.
The truck will arrive at 10 a.m. to unload, so only 10 people will be able to unload the truck for distribution.
Ten volunteers will then put the food into boxes and bags.
The food will then be put into cars or other vehicles in the alley at the rear of the Community Center.
You will be asked how many are in your family, adults, and children and where you are from.
Last month in August there were 92 households with 171 adults and 51 children who received food.
The Back-Pack program will resume when the COID-VIRUS does not affect the students in the MVAOCOU school system.
The funds for the Open Cupboard and The Back-Back program may be dropped off mailed to First Security Bank, 401 Main St., Mapleton, IA 51034, or mailed to Pastor Harvey Hanson, P.O. Box 64, Castana, IA 51010.
These are the guidelines for the distribution in September that must be followed because of the COVID-19 Virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.