Four local graduating seniors have received $1,500 scholarships to the university or trade school of their choice through the Discovery Scholarship program sponsored by the Flint Hills Resources Arthur ethanol plant.
The Discovery Scholarship recognizes outstanding achievement both inside and outside the classroom. Scholarship winners are selected based on academic performance, demonstrated leadership, entrepreneurial skills and their intent to pursue careers in STEM – science, technology, engineering, and math – or agriculture.
“We are proud to recognize the achievements of these students and support them as they advance their education and professional development,” said Michael Peterman, Plant Manager at the Arthur plant. “Access to quality education and training can be a financial burden and we’re grateful for the opportunity to help grow the next generation of agricultural professionals by providing these talented students with scholarships.”
The one-time scholarship of $1,500 can be used at the college, university, or trade school of the recipient’s choice. Flint Hills Resources Arthur congratulates this year’s scholarship winners:
• Camber Herrig, East Sac High School.
• Jacob Kliegl, Galva-Holstein (Ridgeview) High School.
• Cameron O’Connell, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (MVAOCOU) High School.
• Ellie Diersen, OA-BCIG High School
Since 2012, the Flint Hills Resources Biofuels and Ingredients business has awarded nearly 150 students in Iowa with more than $230,000 in scholarships. This year, 27 Iowa seniors received nearly $35,000 in scholarships, which are intended to help defray some of the cost of tuition.
Flint Hills Resources operates ethanol plants in Arthur, Fairbank, Iowa Falls, Menlo, and Shell Rock; Fairmont, Neb.; and Camilla, Ga.
Flint Hills Resources operates a biodiesel plant in Beatrice, Neb. The company is based in Wichita, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.