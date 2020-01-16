Each year, hundreds of Iowa children are in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa to immediately provide them with a safe, loving home environment.
When children are placed in foster care, their whole world is turned upside down. They are forced to say goodbye to their family, their friends, and their school. If there is no foster home immediately available, the instability continues and they must live in a shelter until a home is found for them.
Children may enter foster care for different reasons, but each child has experienced the trauma of being removed from their home. Kids in foster care are just like any other kid. They come from all cultures and ethnicities. They can be toddlers or teenagers. They can be an only child or part of a sibling group.
To help them cope during this difficult time, Iowa foster families must do everything they can to maintain a sense of normalcy. That means helping children stay connected to their friends, churches, schools, and activities. It means becoming educated about their culture and learning about their favorite foods, music, or traditions.
Iowa needs a wide range of families in every western Iowa county. Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, but they can be single, cohabitating, married, living in multi-generational family homes, and homes with or without biological children. They can be employed or stay-at-home parents. They can be homeowners, renters, and pet owners. Foster parents are individuals of all cultures and ethnicities, all walks of life, and all sexual orientations.
Foster parents are tasked with remembering the primary goal of foster care is reunification. The best thing for a child is to be reunited with their family of origin, but only when it is safe to do so. Foster parents provide care and love to a child while their parents get the support and resources they need to safely welcome their child back to a happier, healthier home.
If your family is interested in fostering, LSI Foster Care and Adoption is offering an orientation for families to learn more about foster parenting options. This orientation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Horn Memorial Hospital Conference Room, located at 701 E. Second St. in Ida Grove. If you have any questions, contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.