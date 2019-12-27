Brian Bruggeman, a former Charter Oak resident, was recently inducted into the USA Softball of Nebraska Hall of Fame as an umpire.
The 2019 Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet was held on Saturday evening, Dec. 7, at the C3 Hotel & Convention Center in Hastings, Neb.
During Bruggeman’s 25 years as an ASA registered umpire, he has umpired softball slow-pitch at over 70 Nebraska USA state and regional softball tournaments and served as Umpire-in-Chief at several others. His high ratings at those tournaments propelled him to be assigned to an impressive 10 National tournaments, including two at the highest level.
Bruggeman is a 1979 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute and resides in Lincoln, Neb. His parents are Wade and Ruth Bruggeman, who were in attendance with other family members at the induction banquet.
