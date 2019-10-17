The Mapleton Food Pantry will be sponsoring the Adopt-A-Family for Christmas again this year.
Through the program, families with low income may receive help with Christmas by being “adopted” by organizations or other families or the Food Pantry. No one’s identity is known that are adopted, they are known only by a number.
Anyone wishing to be on the list should stop in at the Food Pantry at 315 Main St. in Mapleton. Sign up now until Nov. 30.
American Legion volunteers staff the pantry, which is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.
Anyone wishing to adopt a family or to contribute to the program in any way is welcome to stop in. Please, this is a community effort to make a great Christmas for children who otherwise have a very small Christmas or none at all. People are needed to sign up for Christmas and volunteers (churches, individuals, businesses, organizations) are needed to adopt these families. The food pantry will give every family a Christmas dinner. With your help, this can be a great Christmas holiday.
With the cold weather upon us, remember there are several sweatshirts, coats, mittens, and hats for anyone in need of winter clothes. All clothes are free and for everyone and anyone that is needing winter clothes.
