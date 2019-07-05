The Crawford County Hunger Fighters and the Siouxland Food Bank will be holding the next bulk food distribution on Wednesday, July 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 500 N. 24th St. in Denison.
Food at this event is made available to Crawford County families and individuals in need of assistance. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. with distribution following around 2:30 p.m. Please bring your own boxes, bags, or laundry baskets to carry your food.
Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, or Our Savior Lutheran Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.