Ducks Unlimited has recognized Flint Hills Resources for surpassing the $1 million milestone in giving to the organization nationwide. Flint Hills Resources’ contribution to Ducks Unlimited now totals nearly $1.3 million.
In 2019, support from Flint Hills Resources will help Ducks Unlimited enhance more than 300 acres of shallow lakes, restore nearly 160 acres of wetland and upland habitat, and acquire and restore 13 acres of land that will be added to the state’s holdings for public use in Iowa.
The company is a primary supporter of the Living Lakes Initiative, a Ducks Unlimited program to enhance shallow lakes, restore and protect small wetlands and prairie uplands, and acquire and restore additional habitat from willing landowners to increase public holdings. This work occurs in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas and Georgia.
“We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Ducks Unlimited,” said Greg Faith, Plant Manager at the Flint Hills Arthur ethanol plant. “Western Iowa is part of an important flyway for duck migration, and DU’s habitat restoration work has been meaningful.”
“Ducks Unlimited is stronger because of its partnerships with companies that share our appreciation for the outdoors,” said Adam DeHaan, senior director of development for Ducks Unlimited. “Flint Hills Resources is one of our longest standing corporate sponsors. Their commitment to conservation has allowed us to make major ecological impacts across North America, and for that we are thankful.”
