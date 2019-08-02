Frances Weigel of Charter Oak donated a flag to the Charter Oak American Legion to be flown at the Avenue of Flags. In the picture are Gary Weigel, Bill Tuttle, BH Meyer, Frances Weigel, Derek Meyer, Roger Jepsen, and Melvin Neddermeyer.
