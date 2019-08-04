The Ute VFW Post 5605 and the Ute American Legion Aaby Post 442 will conduct a Flag Burning Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the former tractor pull location on the north side of Ute.
The Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was instituted at the National Convention of the American Legion in September 1937 and has been an integral part of the American Legion ritual since then.
According to VFW Commander Don Kuhlmann, the ceremony is expected to take about 30 minutes.
Anyone who wishes to donate an unserviceable flag for this event, or at any time, may leave it at the VFW building whenever the Sabor Mexicano Restaurant is open. You may also contact Don Kuhlmann at 712-294-4064 to make other arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.