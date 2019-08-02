The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”
Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations, including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access, and facilities. The accreditation is valid through June 30, 2022.
“The director and board of trustees of the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library and the city of Mapleton are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott.
Of Iowa’s 543 public libraries, 377 – including the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library – are accredited. Iowa’s accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services.
More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards. Iowa libraries play key roles in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning, and e-government activities.
Iowans use their libraries to find jobs, do homework, locate a good book to read, research medical conditions, access government information, and more.
Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, State Librarian Michael Scott, and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chairperson Sarah Latcham.
For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program, and to view the Public Library Standards, go online to statelibraryofiowa.org/ld/a-b/accr-and-standards.
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library strives to offer something for everyone. Its mission is to enrich lives, build community, and foster success by bringing people, information and ideas together and provide material and service that promotes a learning environment for all ages and cultures. Stop into the library and see what it may have for you.
The State Library of Iowa actively champions libraries. Its two roles are improving library services in Iowa and delivering specialized information services to state government and to Iowans. Visit the State Library of Iowa online at www.StateLibraryofIowa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.