First Security Bank employees make donation to MVAO Elementary students

The employees of First Security Bank recently made donations to the Mitten Tree located in the lobby of First Security Bank in Mapleton.
With the money donated, staff members purchased gloves, hats, and various other types of cold weather clothing, all to be given to the MVAO Elementary School and Danbury Catholic Elementary School students.
Various other bank customers and individuals made donations as well, which added to the impressive amount of clothing donated to elementary school children in area communities.
“It was a way for our staff to give back to our community,” commented First Security Bank President Todd Sadler. “MVAO and Danbury Catholic elementary teachers let us know there was a need for cold weather clothing for less fortunate children. All the items were bought at local stores by our staff.”
