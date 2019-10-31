The students in the MVAO Mapleton Center met in the gym on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for their First Quarter Reading Celebration.
Mrs. Hanson’s class kicked off the event with a two-part presentation. They shared a Readers’ Theater of “Joseph Had a Little Overcoat: and then a choral reading of “Five Little Pumpkins.”
Next, Mrs. Bollig’s students shared pictures they made and told the audience what they like about the season, Autumn. Then they did a group reading of the poem, “Not Afraid.”
Following the class presentations, Mrs. Oberreuter announced the Reading Awards from the Library and announced the upcoming Vote for Books campaign that will take place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.