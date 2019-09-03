Schleswig VFW/American Legion members LaWayne Gronau, Terry Kline, Dennis Gierstorf, and Gale Cose led the flag raising ceremony at Schleswig Community School on the first day of school on Friday, Aug. 23. Pictured is LaWayne Gronau presenting a flag to Mr. Galvin.
