Burgess Health Center welcomes the New Year with the announcement of its first baby of 2020.
On Jan. 2, at 8:36 p.m., a baby boy, Drocarys Mosias-Wayne Miller, was born to Kiana Phillips and Byson Miller at Burgess Family Beginnings in Onawa. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
As the Burgess Family Beginnings New Year’s Baby, Drocarys, and his parents received a personalized work of art made by Sue Cutler, chairperson of Burgess Health Center Auxiliary New Year’s Baby Gift Committee. In addition, the Kiwanis Club of Onawa presented baby Drocarys with a hand-made quilt.
If you would like to find out more about Burgess Family Beginnings or the Burgess Auxiliary visit www.BurgessHC.org.
