“Going On A Bear Hunt”
A popular activity that has come from social distancing on social media is “Going On A Bear Hunt.” Residents in the area have placed teddy bears in their windows. Families and kids have either walked or have driven around to town looking for the “bears.” People from all across the nation are participating in the “Bear Hunt” and posting pictures.
Bears have been spotted in Mapleton, Danbury, Anthon, Ute, and Charter Oak. Schleswig has really gotten into the hunt.
Kendal Esteves of Schleswig saw her friend from Texas post about the “Bear Hunt” on Facebook. This gave her the idea to start a “Bear Hunt” in Schleswig, so she posted the message to the “You know you are from Schleswig when…” page.
Esteves and her four kids went on their Bear Hunt on Monday, March 23. They found 20 houses around Schleswig that had bears.
“When we first started, my three-year-old was expecting real bears,” Esteves said.
She said the “Bear Hunt” was a way to get out of the house and do something fun. She also posted pictures on Facebook each time they found a bear and it generated more interest.
When they returned home from their hunt, the four kids went and got their bears to place in the window.
Someone reported on the Schleswig Facebook page that during their “Bear Hunt” on Wednesday, March 25, they found 70 bears. Even the Schleswig Library and United Church of Christ has a bear in their window and the businesses have also gotten in the hunt.
“It’s a way to stay connected to each other.” Esteves said. She added that Schleswig is an older community and many people can’t really get out and this is a way they can wave to the kids from the window.
Esteves said other communities are starting to do different hunts. She is thinking about posting on the Schleswig page for people to put “rainbows” in their windows so kids can go on a rainbow hunt next.
Vivian Scholl of Danbury screamed every time her family saw a bear while on their “Bear Hunt” because she was so excited. On Sunday, March 22, they found five bears in Danbury and 11 in Mapleton, as well as a monkey.
Remembering those who have passed away
According to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic, families are not having public funeral services at this time.
On March 18, Korey Meseck of Ute passed away at his home at the age of 51. Meseck was a well-known face in the Ute community. He owned and operated the AK Corral and the Dug Out for a number of years. He also coached girls softball and was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
A private family service was held on March 23, but the community wanted to honor Meseck in the best way they could considering the situation. His nieces spread the message for community members to line the road to the cemetery.
Members of the community gathered along the streets of Ute and along Hwy 141 as Meseck’s funeral procession made it’s way from Charter Oak to the St. Clair Cemetery on the north side of Ute.
People made signs and posters to honor Meseck and stood by their vehicles as the procession went by.
A special video of the funeral procession was put together as a surprise for Meseck’s three daughters. As of March 30, the video had been viewed 7,453 times on YouTube.
Girl Scouts say Thank You
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Girls Scout cookies sales was interrupted by social distancing. The Girl Scouts could no longer do door-to-door sales or have cookie booths. Nicole Brown said that’s when Troop 30259 got the idea of how to sell the rest of the boxes.
“We needed to get our cookies sold, and at the same time wanted to thank the people who are working so hard right now to get us the things we need,” Brown said.
Instead of people buying cookies for themselves, they paid for boxes of cookies that would be donated.
Troop 30259 was able to donate to employees at Fiesta Foods, Dollar General, Mapleton BP, and Casey’s in Mapleton. They also left some boxes to be donated to local distributors. These employees have been working non-stop to make sure the shelves and coolers are stocked for customers during this difficult time.
In all, Troop 30259 received enough money to donate 55 boxes of cookies.
Mapleton Library still open with a new way of services
The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton has activities going on every day of the week, from Monday book club to Tuesday STEM day to Wednesday preschool time to Thursday coffee hours and crafternoon.
Due to COVID-19, the library closed its door to foot traffic on March 17, but this hasn’t slowed the library down from being a busy place.
The staff has been doing curb side/door service that is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library patrons have been calling the library with their requests or letting the staff pick out their books and movies. A list of materials from the library can be viewed in card catalog on the library’s website.
The staff gathers the items and has them ready for patrons to pickup. They can also deliver materials to those who can’t get out.
Library director Peg Gay said the first few days there were only two to three pickups, and now the library has between six to 12 pickups as people are staying home and reading more.
The library felt like it was important to continue service during this difficult times.
“We are such a small town, and people need something to do,” Gay said. Being open also keeps the library active during this time.
She said some people have also had them print copies, and they’ve sent a couple faxes, too.
To keep the kids busy, the library has put together “KidLit Packets.” The packets have three books, a craft, and some activity sheets that they can pickup.
They are taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak. Books and movies returned must be dropped into the drop box so they can be quarantined until they are properly cleaned.
The staff uses gloves to handle everything that goes into return books. After being checked in, they are put into a box in the meeting room for three to five days then wiped down with a Clorox wipe before returning to the shelves.
Gay added that she is hoping to offer Book Club through “Zoom” starting soon. She is also looking into have a kids program through Zoom too.
Shaving off the beard
On March 17, Josh Koenigs, co-owner of InControl Electronics in Mapleton, under went a transformation when he shaved his beard on Facebook live. It was a family affair. Koenigs’ wife, Abby, shaved it off for him, and his three kids helped record the event and took pictures. As of March 30, the video has been viewed 2,200 times.
With the COVID-19, Josh heard that men with beards should shave them so they could wear a mask if needed.
“Since I’ve always had one, I thought I would shave it off, to not really make light of it, but have something fun come out of it,” Josh said. “I don’t know if Creighton (his youngest child) has ever seen me without a beard.”
He also shaved his beard to help raise awareness for people to continue to support local businesses in every way that you can during this unique time (COVID-19 virus).
“We are encouraging people to support their local businesses during this difficult time, whether purchasing a gift certificate, order take-out, or support their online sells,” said Abby.
Josh came up with a four-week challenge as he challenged others to shave their beards and grew them back. Participates were to clean shave their beards and take pictures of the progress and post to InControl’s Facebook page. Josh said a couple people have joined him in the challenge, including Chuck Ferris at Fiesta Foods, Calvin Bruhn, and Chris Rockdaschel from InControl, just to name a few. The person with the “manliest bread” will win a gift basket at the end of the four-week challenge.
Turning on the lights to show support
“The doors are down, all is quiet, but we still stand ready.”
On Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m., the doors at many EMS, fire, and law enforcement stations/centers around the state of Iowa went up and the lights on their vehicles went on. The lights went on at the Mapleton Ambulance station, the Oto Fire station, and the Danbury Fire station, just to name a few.
“They did it to show a sign of strength and hope for all. Hope for all who work daily in EMS, fire, and law enforcement to be ready, strength for those working around the clock to provide care, encouragement to those who strive to find the right medicine to help, patience for those in the food/grocery industry to feed us, and willpower to those trucking daily to keep us going.”
