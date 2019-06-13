The Mapleton Elementary students attended the final Reading Celebration for the year on Wednesday, May 29. To begin the event, two classes shared with the group. Mr. Dose’s fifth grade had several readings about summer and the end of school. Mr. Kahl’s Kindergarten group shared book reviews and recommendations of books they like. After the student presentations, Mrs. Oberreuter announced the Reading Awards from the library. To finish out the day, the fifth grade students participated in a life-sized game of Hungry, Hungry Hippo in which participants were guided around on scooters while trying to capture ping pong balls in baskets.
