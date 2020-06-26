Final call for Monona County Fair Queen and Little Princess entries.
Queen entrants must be 16 years old by Aug. 16, 2020. Please be advised that the newly-crowned queen will not have the opportunity to attend a state contest this year.
The new queen and little princess will be crowned on July 15 during the fair’s 7 p.m. Opening Ceremony. An application and complete contest rules can be found online at mononacountyfair.com.
For queen questions, call Sharyl Bruning at 712-880-7749. For princess questions, call Emily Low at 712-420-0229.
