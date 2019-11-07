On July 15, the local MVAOCOU FFA Chapter took their annual summer trip to Ely, Minn. Members who participated were Dallas Weed, Hunter Soll, Bryce Kafton, Noah Oberreuter, Thomas Sorensen, Trey Kunze, and Chris Craig. Chaperones were Jon Wimmer, James Oberreuter, and Mike Wodtkey.
The trip consisted of strolling through the Mall of America, “blasting” through the Soudan Mine, canoeing through the Boundary Waters, and paying visits to local agricultural businesses, such as the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Alfalawn Dairy Farm, and Together Farms.
The first stop of the trip was the Mall of America where students had fun wandering the immensely large mall, finding supplies that would be beneficial for the canoeing part of the trip, including hammocks and bug spray.
After resting at a local campground, the students were ready for a day of educational and informational tours. Mr. Wimmer’s cousin, and former Maple Valley FFA member, Lance Kuehl, set up the tours for us.
The chapter traveled to the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery to learn about the production of cheese curds. Students put on food safe clothing and then toured the creamery to learn about the process from start to end on how cheese curds are produced. We were surprised to find out that if we eat a white cheese curd anywhere in America, it is likely to come from this facility.
After the creamery, the chapter went to the source of cheese curds, a dairy farm. The chapter toured Alfalawn dairy farms, seeing their milking parlor, the cattle and calf barns, and their huge silage bunk, which stored feed for all 2,500 cows for over a year.
The next stop was Together Farms, which is an all-natural, organic farm. The chapter toured the farm and learned about the process of growing organic beef and pork. After the tour, the chapter tried some organic hamburgers and organic sides.
The next day, the chapter packed up their supplies and headed to the Soudan Mine. After getting a brief history lesson on the mine, everybody traveled the near half a mile underground to view the mine and all of its glory. The tour guide taught the group about what the miners endured during their time working in the mine.
During the next couple of days, the chapter got into canoes and paddled through the Boundary Waters. To get to their initial campsite, the chapter had to canoe approximately eight miles and went through about two miles of portages. During a portage they had to carry all of their supplies and canoes. When they got to their campsite, they set up their tents and hammocks. They gathered firewood to cook with and made some pre-packaged food. Some members didn’t think fondly of the food, but didn’t complain because later in the trip they caught plenty of fish to eat. The group caught northern pike, smallmouth bass, and walleye.
The chapter had fun swimming, fishing, and canoeing all around the Boundary Waters and really learned how to live without modern technology as there was no cell phone service for miles upon miles.
One thing the group did not enjoy was all of the millions of mosquitoes flying around and biting them, luckily they had plenty of bug spray.
The group traveled home on July 22. The students really bonded during this trip and worked together to help each other out.
FFA strives to build personal growth, premier leadership, and career success. This trip to the Boundary Waters and surrounding areas did just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.