The Mapleton Retail Committee and Mapleton Chamber of Commerce are again teaming up to host the Festival of Trees to help get the community in the holiday spirit! The two groups are asking all businesses, community groups, church groups, school organizations, etc., along with residents in the community, to get involved.
You can get involved by decorating a Christmas tree. Participants are required to supply their own tree. Trees can be any size, fresh/real or artificial.
This year, the Festival of Trees will be held at Willow Vale Golf Course in Mapleton. The golf course will be open for participants to bring in and decorate their trees, etc. on Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 3, from noon to 7 p.m.
The Festival of Trees will be open to the public starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, with times still to be determined.
Admission to the Festival of Trees is free. There will be a contest to see which tree receives the most donations. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by putting a cash donation in the bucket of their favorite.
If the winning tree is a non-profit group/organization, that group will get to keep the money in their bucket. If a business/individual wins the contest, they are asked to donate the money to a local group/organization of their choosing that participated in the festival.
As the organizers of the Festival of Trees, the money from the other buckets will be split be-tween the Retail Committee and Chamber of Commerce to help promote Mapleton.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, a community spaghetti supper will be held starting at 4 p.m. Members of the high school choir will perform during the event.
If you have any questions, or to sign up, call 712-881-1101 or 712-210-1425.
