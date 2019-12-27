Feedlot Forum 2020 will be hosted Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center. This is the 17th year for the program, which is co-hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Iowa Beef Center; the Sioux, Lyon, and Plymouth County Cattlemen’s Associations; and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Feedlot Forum is an opportunity for feedlot producers and allied agribusiness professionals to receive the latest information on beef production and marketing. The program features several industry-leading speakers, agribusiness sponsor displays, a steak dinner, and a $10 beef certificate for attendees.
“The feedlot industry has had its share of challenges, including restricted processing capacity, high export tariffs, and plant proteins competing for the center of the consumer’s plate,” said Beth Doran, beef program specialist with Iowa State Extension and Outreach. “Coupled with these challenges, the consumer also has expectations. They want assurance that their beef is produced with attention to animal stewardship and environmental sustainability, and that it is nutritious and high quality.”
Keynote speakers and their topics are:
• Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, Ph.D., Director of Sustainability, JBS USA – presenting “Customer Expectations of Today.”
• Greg Hanes, CEO, Cattlemen’s Beef Board – “International Customer Expectations and Your Checkoff.”
• Colin Woodall, CEO, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – “NCBA’s Role in Marketing Issues.”
• Andrew Gottschalk, Senior Vice President, R.J. O’Brien and Associates, and President, HedgersEdge.com LLC – “Herd Expansion Ends, What’s Next?”
Attendees will also hear brief updates on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s efforts to increase consumer demand and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s efforts to maintain market access for Iowa feedlot operators.
“Marketing has expanded beyond the farm gate to include not only state and national venues, but now an expansive international focus,” Doran said. “The goal of this forum is to help today’s producer learn what it will take to be competitive in the future.”
The forum features 26 agribusiness sponsor displays with the latest in cattle products, technology, and services, all of which are available to cattle producers. Download the event flyer at www.iowabeefcenter.org/events/FeedlotForum2020.pdf for an updated agenda, sponsor list, and registration form.
Registration for Feedlot Forum 2020 is due to the ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office (400 Central Ave. NW, Suite 700, Orange City, IA 51041) no later than Jan. 9, 2020.
For more information, contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
