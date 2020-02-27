Not only is February a time for people to show love for one another on Valentine’s Day, but it is also Library Lovers’ Month. The surrounding area is fortunate to have active libraries that provide many services and opportunities for residences. Following is a look at the area libraries and the services they provide.
Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library
609 Courtright Street, Mapleton
712-881-1312
Hours: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library is busy with activities almost everyday of the week.
• Mondays: Adult Book Club at 1 p.m.
• Tuesday: After school activities (such as Legos and games) at 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday: Preschool Story Hour at 10:30 a.m.
• Thursday: Morning Coffee at 10 a.m., Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m.
• There is an evening book club the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.,
A group that recently formed at the library is TAT After Dark. TAT After Dark is held the third Friday of each month from 7-9 p.m. All area youth from grade 6 to 12 are welcome to attend. This month’s activities will include games, a five-minute sewing project, and a pancake challenge.
Special events at the Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library include murder mysteries and special guest speakers. The library has a very active summer reading program.
The library is full of bookcases with the latest new books. There is a vast selection of books from health issues; biographies; home decorating and crafts; other non-fiction; a wide variety of new fiction, including best sellers; and a large children’s selection located in the children’s area of the library.
The library has many of the latest DVD movies, audiobooks on CD, recreation equipment, and Lego kits. There are computers for public use in the adult area, and the children’s area has computers and iPads available to the public.
Library patrons can also take advantage of Iowa Libraries Adventure pass program where patrons can check out family passes to the BlankPark Zoo, Science Center of Iowa, Reiman Gardens in Ames, and LaunchPad Children’s Museum in Sioux City.
Ute Library
Located at Ute City Hall
130 E. Main Street, Ute · 712-885-2237
Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Ute library makes sure they always have the newest release on the shelves. They have a wide selection of large print books and children’s books, and it also has a Christian section. Another big selection in the library is the history section that features biographies of the United States Presidents and their wives. The Ute library also has all of the Ute and Charter Oak school yearbooks dating back to 1942.
The Ute library is also a part of the Wilbor program where people can check out audiobooks and e-books. To sign up, call Linda Seieroe.
The library has a board that meets every other month, and at Christmas time, the board sells chances on gift baskets to raise money. Members of the Ute library board are Karen Soukup, Connie Langenfeld, Gloria Barrett, Linda Seieroe, and Kim Creese. If you have any questions about the Ute library, one of these ladies would be happy to help you.
Charter Oak Library
Located at Charter Oak City Hall
461 Railroad Ave., Charter Oak · 712-678-3425
Hours: Wednesday: 1-6 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Charter Oak Public Library has a tradition of promoting education, literacy, and community involvement. The library has a large selection of fiction and mystery books and a large youth selection that includes toddlers, K-3 children, and teens.
Although the library doesn’t have any weekly programs, they do have a summer reading program in June. A magician and the Crawford County Farm Bureau made special appearances at the summer reading program in 2019. The library has also had some special guest speakers, including Nadine Friedrichs and Lynn Hoffman.
The library has a number of Charter Oak and Denison history books.
The Charter Oak Library was also very instrumental in digitalization of the Charter Oak Times newspaper.
Schleswig Library
202 Cedar Street, Schleswig · 712-676-3470
Hours: Monday: 3-8 p.m.; Tuesday: 9 a.m.-Noon; 3-8 p.m.; Wednesday: 3-6 p.m.; Thursday: 9 a.m.-Noon; 3-5 p.m.; Friday: 3-5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-Noon
The Schleswig Public Library offers a wide selection of books for adults, young adults, and children. Large print books, audio books, DVDs, periodicals, and newspapers are also available. In addition, the library houses a local genealogy section and a Morgan Cemetery directory.
As a part of the WILBOR consortium, an e-reader lending library, patrons of the Schleswig Public Library are able to check out books on their e-readers and computers at home.
The Schleswig Public Library also offers noon and evening programs throughout the year. These programs are often presentations of travel experiences, handy crafts, or other Interesting topics. A children’s summer reading program is also offered.
Technology at the Schleswig Library is also continuing to expand for patrons. Computers, Wi-Fi, a smart TV, X-Box 360, and PlayStation4 are all available for use.
Schleswig library patrons can also Interlibrary Loan Material from any library in the state. This means if a patron wants material books or DVDs that the Schleswig library doesn’t have, they can put a request in for material, and the Schleswig library will get this material in about a week or two that the requesting party can check out to have for about a month.
Soldier Library
108 Oak Street, Soldier · 712-884-2266
Storytime: Last Wednesday of the month 4:15-5:30 p.m.
Monthly coffees: Second Wednesday of the month 9-10 a.m.
Book Club: Last Tuesday of each month 7-8 p.m.
The Soldier Library has a very successful monthly book club, monthly coffee hour, and a summer reading program that brings in approximately 20 to 24 kids per week. The library has sponsored several special projects events – how to start a garden, terrariums, and crocheting and knitting. It is a gathering for novice and advanced crafters.
The library received a Monona County Community Partners grant last year to help beautify the library’s entry and provide a safe space for school bus pickup. Kristin Severson with the library said they are continuing to restore the Soldier Library.
“We have many things planned for 2020,” she added.
Every spring the library hosts a flower, baked goods, and breakfast fundraiser. Severson said it has been very successful.
Cord Memorial Library
215 Main Street, Danbury · 712-883-2207
Hours: Tuesday: 12:30-6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon; 2-5 p.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Cord Memorial Library in Danbury has a well-rounded selection of books, from adults to children. Once a month, the library receives new books from the Woodbury County Library Book Mobile as books are shared between four libraries in county. The library is also part of the “Bridges” program where patrons sign up for e-books and audio books.
The library hosts a weekly adult coffee on Thursday mornings and has an active book club once a week.
Kids can go to the library after school on Tuesdays for “classic” story time, and a challenge group meets on Thursdays after school where kids create different projects out of every day items.
The library has some interesting things planned for their summer reading program. You might notice a Christmas tree is still up in the library in the children’s selection. The tree has been turned into the “All-Seasons Tree” as kids will be learning the history behind all holidays from Valentine’s Day to Labor Day.
