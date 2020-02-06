Wednesday, February 5 - BBQ Rib Patty, Pickle Slices, Red Onion, Parslied Potatoes, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger bun, Applesauce, Milk
Friday, February 7 – Chicken Supreme, Baked Sweet Potato, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears, Milk, Margarine
Monday, February 10 – Breaded Fish Fillet, Parslied Potatoes, Stewed tomatoes, Wheat Hamburger Bun. Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce
Wednesday, February 12 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake. Milk, Margarine
Friday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day; Oven Fried chicken, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Strawberry Cheesecake Pudding
Monday, February 17 – Closed for Holiday
Wednesday, February 19 - Beef Chili, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Salad Dressing
Friday, February 21 – Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato Onions, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce, Milk, Ketchup, Mustard
Monday, February 24 – BBQ Chicken Breast, Baked Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Wheat Roll, Cinnamon Sugar cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream
Wednesday, February 26 – Ash Wednesday; Macaroni & Cheese, Beet Salad, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Apple Crisp, Milk, Margarine
Friday, February 28 – Cheese Omelet, Hashbrown Casserole, Spiced apples, Cinnamon Roll, Orange Juice, Milk, Margarine
