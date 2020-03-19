Charter Oak-Ute Elementary and Middle School’s Positive Behavior Intervention Supports initiative recognizes positive behavior in order to increase the social, emotional, and academic atmosphere in the school.
With this initiative, the COU staff hands out paw prints to students to reinforce students’ good behavior. During the month, students collect these paw prints and the staff counts them up. In order to be Bobcat of the Month, a student must have received at least three paw prints and no office referrals during the month.
Students are nominated each month at each grade level. If there is a tie between students, the staff votes to break the tie. A student cannot get this honor more than once a year, but they are still in the running for Bobcat of the Year in May.
Each month there is a Class of the Month that had the highest average number of paw prints earned per student. Class of the Month is awarded to the highest average paw print class in three divisions – lower elementary, upper elementary, and middle school.
Bobcats of the Month for February are:
• PK3 – Bristol Butler
• PK 4 – Finn Green
• K – Eli Nemitz
• First grade – Whitney Dorale
• Second grade (Christiansen) – Johnny Rosburg
• Second grade (Ransom) – Mya Schafer
• Third grade – Audrey Hadden
• Fourth grade – Tavien Feller
• Fifth grade – Tajel Jepsen
• Sixth grade – Jocelyn Factor
• Seventh grade – Brandon Factor
• Eighth grade – Kennedy Goslar
Classes of the Month are:
• Lower elementary – PK3
• Upper elementary – Third Grade
• Middle school – Seventh Grade
