Two free one-hour webinars are available to the public on Friday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 16. Speakers will include Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation, and Steve Johnson, farm management specialist, both with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
The first webinar, Farmland Owners Update, will be presented on Friday, June 12, at noon.
Tidgren will update farmland owners on recent legal and tax updates, including a review of COVID-19 legislation, particularly Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Johnson will discuss the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments, 2020 crop budgets, and Iowa State University’s Cash Rental Rates for Iowa 2020 Survey. The webinar will last about one hour, followed by questions.
The webinar is free, but requires pre-registration online at the ISU CALT site, attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6455298045166391053.
A second webinar, Crop Marketing Strategies, will be presented on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.
Johnson will review both old and new crop supply/demand and cash price projections, highlight crop marketing strategies and tools, and feature written crop marketing plans for a 1,000-acre row-crop example farm. The webinar will last about one hour, followed by questions.
The webinar is free, but requires pre-registration online at this site, attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7677526165718660877.
If you miss the live webinar, search for Webinar Replay and Resources on the ISU CALT site, www.calt.iastate.edu/.
For more information, contact the webinar presenters. Tidgren can be reached at 515-294-6365 or ktidgren@iastate.edu. Johnson can be reached at 515-957-5790 or sdjohns@iastate.edu.
