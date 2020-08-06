The Iowa State University Crawford County Extension and Outreach office will host a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with doors open at 5 p.m. The location is at the Crawford County Extension office located at 35 South Main St. in Denison.
The meeting will last approximately 2.5 hours and will be facilitated by Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2021 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2020 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.
Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a registration fee is payable in advance or at the door. No walk-ins or late registrations allowed. Face coverings are advised, and social distancing will be adhered to.
Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants, and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697 with your questions or to pre-register on or before Friday, Aug. 14.
For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you, www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html.
