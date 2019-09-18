Farmers Mutual Insurance Fire Department grant program 2019

In honor of Fire Prevention Month, Farmers Mutual Insurance of Hull is providing a $1,500 grant to the Mapleton Fire Department. This grant was made possible by a nomination from the McClintock/Boehm Insurance Agency. Pictured presenting the $1,500 check is Mark Boehm (right), representing the McClintock/Boehm Insurance Agency. Accepting the check is Tom McNamara from the Mapleton Fire Department. “As a local insurance company, McClintock/Boehm Insurance Agency recognizes the importance of the volunteer fire departments in our area, and want to support them,” said Boehm. The members of the fire department thank McClintock/Boehm Insurance Agency for nominating the Mapleton Fire Department for this grant.
