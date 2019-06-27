Farmers Market applications for vouchers will again be available for Siouxland seniors.
Each senior meeting eligibility guidelines will receive $30 in vouchers to be used to purchase fresh, Iowa-grown produce and honey. There is a limited supply of vouchers, available on a first come-first served basis.
Connections Area Agency on Aging will distribute the Farmer’s Market vouchers, which are a program of the United States Department of Agriculture that sets the guidelines.
To be eligible for the checks, seniors must be:
• Age 60 or older on the day they pick up vouchers.
• Have a gross yearly household income of no more than $23,107 ($1925.58/month) for an individual or $31,284 ($2,607/month) for a married couple.
• Live in Ida, Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, or Woodbury counties.
• Applications are limited to one per person or married couple. Married couples will receive two sets of vouchers. No copies of applications will be accepted.
At rural congregate meal sites/senior centers, applications and vouchers will be available from site managers beginning June 11 at times determined by each site manager.
Vouchers can be redeemed at local Farmers Markets with vendors who accept these checks. Checks cannot be pre-signed, as seniors must sign checks when the purchase is made.
If a senior is physically unable to pick up or use Farmers Market checks, proxy rules must be followed. For details or more information, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce Street, Sioux City, 800-432-9209.
