Several local farmers took time out of their busy schedule and came together to help Lonnie and Lisa Bockelmann of Hornick get some of their crops out of the field.
Lonnie took a terrible fall off his combine on Oct. 19 and suffered injuries and was hospitalized.
Around 16 farmers from the Hornick/Smithland area lent a helping hand as they combined close to 250 aces of beans. It took the group two afternoons to finish Lonnie’s beans.
