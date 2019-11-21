The 33rd Annual Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Charter Oak Community Building. Lunch will be available, provided by the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club members and their parents.
Dennis Graham of Charter Oak exhibited his Iowa Windmill Art for the first time at last year’s show and was very happy with the experience.
“It is a nice show, and there was a good turn-out,” he said. “I am looking forward to being there again this year and will have more inventory on display.”
The Toy Show Committee members are Jeanne Kuhlmann, Lee Stence, Deb Kuhlmann, Fred Jepsen, Shirleen Jepsen, and Jim Jepsen.
