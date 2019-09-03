Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a two night Farm Succession Workshop. The workshop will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-9 p.m., with a light meal provided at 5:30 p.m. each night.
The workshop will be held at the Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Denison. There is a registration fee.
To register, call the Extension and Outreach office in Denison, 712-263-4697. Space is limited and registration deadline is Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.