County fairs will be doing things a little differently this year, and agriculture education is adapting as well. Carnival rides, games, and food stands will be postponed and in-person activities will need to be limited, but fun and learning with Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom can continue.
County 4-H members are still being allowed to show their static and livestock exhibits, but the fairgrounds are being limited to exhibitors and their families. In order to extend Agriculture in the Classroom efforts into the summer, Melanie Bruck, of LHATIC, and her team came up with a plan. This summer, the entire community will be included, even beyond the fairgrounds.
Agriculture trivia stations will be set up in all five counties each fair week and remain in place during the week that the county fair is held. This agriculture scavenger hunt will consist of five questions that can be answered by watching a short video. The links to the recording can be accessed via QR code at the trivia station on any smart device. Participants will visit each of the trivia stations around the town/county and look for a sign with the trivia question and QR code. Answers to the trivia questions can also be found in the My Family’s Farm book series available from the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation.
Signs and the locations of the trivia stations can be found at the county fair offices, at the county extension offices, at various agribusinesses, or at other supporting businesses of LHATIC. The displays will be easy to identify and located outside the business to ensure social distancing.
Once contestants answer all five questions, they will need to email a photo of their completed questionnaire to mbruck@iowaagliteracy.org. A drawing will be held for participants to win an agriculture activity bag. One bag will be given away in each county and mailed to the winner.
Participants are encouraged to take pictures of themselves completing the scavenger hunt without revealing their answers, and use the hashtag #LoessHillsAITC on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Each photo with the hashtag will earn participants an additional entry into the prize drawing.
Questionnaires can be picked up at the Farm Bureau offices in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie Counties, or at any of the trivia stations. Students can begin their scavenger hunts at these locations:
• Shelby County, Sunday-Monday, July 12-20, at 908 Sixth St., Harlan.
• Carroll County, Monday-Saturday, July 13-18, at 829 Griffith Rd., Carroll.
• Harrison County, Tuesday-Saturday, July 21-25, at 115 N. Third Ave., Logan.
• West Pott. County, Wednesday-Saturday, July 22-25, at 126 E. Broadway, Ste. 1, Council Bluffs.
• Crawford County, Wednesday-Sunday, July 22-26, at 204 N. Seventh St., Denison.
You can also email your request for an activity questionnaire to mbruck@iowaagliteracy.org to receive a copy you can print at home.
Join Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom and scout out agriculture trivia stations in your county. Although it won’t be fair week as usual, completing the scavenger hunt can still win participants a great prize.
For more information, visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.