Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development is partnering with Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff for a free ‘Experience Lewis & Clark” public program on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m.
Lewis and Clark State Park is home to replicas of all the boats used on the Lewis and Clark expedition. Participants will experience firsthand what the explorers did in August of 1804 by taking a ride in a replica keelboat on Blue Lake.
This program is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Online registration is available at goldenhillsrcd.org/lewisandclark.
Lewis and Clark State Park is located three miles west of Onawa on the banks of Blue Lake. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center located at 21914 Park Loop near Onawa. The program will be done by 8:30 p.m.
This program is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D in partnership with Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Funding is provided by National Park Service Challenge Cost Share program.
Learn more about this project and register for the program at goldenhillsrcd.org/lewisandclark.
Contact Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois with questions, lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or 712-482-3029.
