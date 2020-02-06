The Evangelical Free Church of Onawa announces a 50th birthday celebration on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Since January of 1970, the church has grown and matured under five pastors and is now being led by Interim Pastor Ken Sidey.
As the congregation begins this next 50 years, they invite the community to join them as they celebrate how God has used this body in the past and will continue to bless our future.
The morning will begin with Sunday School at 9 a.m., a fellowship time at 10 a.m., and worship at 10:30 a.m. A carry-in dinner will be held after worship.
The Celebration Event will happen at 1:30 p.m. It will be a time to look back and forward, smile at memories and photos from years past, enjoy some wonderful music, and get reacquainted with old friends at a reception that will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.