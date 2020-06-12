For 43 years, the top regional environmental experts and outdoor enthusiast have gathered on the weekend after Memorial Day at a state management area in the hills east of Onawa. But this year, the annual migration of dozens of environmental groups to the Loess Hills Prairie Seminar will not occur due to the pandemic threat.
This weekend, the primitive campground will be as quiet as blue-eyed grass. There will be no wildflower walks, bird-watching, long hikes to scenic vistas, butterfly catching, tenting, archery, compass navigation, nightlight bug watching or campfire songs. Outdoor lessons on the unique ecology of the hills, how to identify wildflowers and the latest habitat restoration projects will not be told.
“Instead of a live on-site gathering this year, the Planning Committee decided to make the 44th annual event a virtual experience this year,” explained Andrea Porter, event coordinator and Monona County conservation naturalist. “We created an online presentation, featuring original music and narration reflecting on the scenic Loess Hills, it’s unique habitat and the history of the seminar.”
The 18-minute video is being posted on YouTube for the long list of environmental groups whose members support preserving natural prairie habitat. The film will also help educate the public all the unique ecosystem. Tom Schoening of Siouxland Videos produced the documentary.
“Andrea and I have been busy as beavers in recent weeks collecting songs and prose describing Midwest wild places and finding the still photos and video clips to illustrate them,” Schoening said. “The seminar’s historical documents and photo archives of past outings have been raided to provide images to fit the words and music.”
The virtual seminar will long be remembered in the history of the organization, the filmmakers said. View the video production through the loesshillsprairieseminar.com website and its Facebook page.
(0) comments
