Connections Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to keeping the senior population safe amid COVID-19. If you are a senior or know of a senior in need of meals, contact the Connections AAA office at 800-432-9209.
Connections AAA offers frozen and shelf-stable meals that will be delivered to the senior’s door. These meals can be ordered in increments of five and delivered on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.
Care packs are also available, which include toilet paper, paper towels, and other nonperishable food items.
Connections AAA takes the safety of its team and seniors very seriously. All items will be prepared and delivered out by individuals using face masks and gloves, utilizing the six-foot distance rule.
For more information, call 800-432-9209 or go online to www.connectionsaaa.org.
