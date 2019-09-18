The annual Embrace the Hills bike ride that begins in Mondamin and travels along the Loess Hills of Harrison County will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21.
There are three routes available to bikers to ride at their own pace this year, a short route of 28 miles, a longer route of 52.5 miles, and a 58.5-mile route that incorporates an extra six-mile round-trip trek into Mondamin for more food at the halfway point.
Embrace the Hills is a fully supported ride along the beautiful Loess Hills of Western Iowa. Lots of snacks and homemade goodies will be available along the routes.
Free pre-ride “brunch” items are available for riders as well as a free full meal that will be served at the Mondamin Community Center all day. Organizers grill chicken breasts, brats, and burgers, and there are homemade sides and desserts. You will not lose weight on this ride.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 21, and the ride officially starts at 9 a.m.; however, you may begin your ride at any time.
All routes begin and end at the Mondamin Community Center, 200 Maple St. in Mondamin.
The 28-mile route travels through Pisgah, Little Sioux, and River Sioux. A longer, hillier route takes the scenic Magnolia/Logan roads, then that route joins the shorter route. This route is either 52.5 or 58.5 miles, depending upon whether you take the extra trek into Mondamin for more free food fuel at the “halfway” point.
Free snacks are available in Pisgah, Magnolia, and Logan, and SAG WAGONs will be checking the cyclists throughout the day.
All proceeds from the ride benefit the Mondamin’s food pantry, Matthew’s House.
Registration is free for all military and law enforcement personnel, active or retired.
Register online at bikeiowa.com/Event/13285/embrace-the-hills or email Tammi at tammimail@gmail.com.
