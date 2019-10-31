Join Hitchcock Nature Center staff and HawkWatch volunteers as they celebrate and support the Hitchcock HawkWatch during the nature center’s annual Eagle Migration Event on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Learn more about the nationally-recognized Hitchcock HawkWatch and the important work they do each season.
This event begins at 1 p.m. and features a variety of activities for participants of all ages. Planned activities include:
• Live raptor demonstrations, presented courtesy of Shelby County Conservation. Free-will donations in support of their raptor program are encouraged and gratefully accepted.
• A presentation on the Hitchcock HawkWatch and how to develop your own raptor identification skills.
• A guided birding hike to spot migrating raptors in action with help from an expert.
• A chance to meet Hitchcock Nature Center’s team of HawkWatch volunteers and see them work.
There is a fee for the event, children age 5 and under are free to attend and do not need to register. The program fee includes park admission, all offered programming, and refreshments.
Online pre-registration is required by Nov. 6 as space is limited. Visit www.pottcoconservation.com for more details and to register online.
For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283; registrations will not be taken over the phone.
This event is not pet friendly; service animals are welcome. Weather permitting. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
