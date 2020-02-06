The Soil Health Partnership announce Dustin Brucker as the new Field Manager for western Iowa, joining the team of nine SHP Field Managers.
Dustin grew up on his family’s corn and soybean farm in Illinois. He earned his undergraduate degree in Agriculture Business and his master’s degree in Seed Technology and Business from Iowa State University.
After graduation, he accepted a position with Monsanto in their Maui, Hawaii, corn trait integration facility. Upon returning to Iowa, Dustin worked in corn yield trial testing and eventually landed in logistics where he was responsible for the data collection, management, and quality assurance of the corn trials.
“I have grown up around agriculture and have spent my career in agriculture. I look forward to working with growers to maximize their soil potential and establish great quality soil for years to come. I’m eager to get started and begin problem-solving with the team,” said Brucker.
“Dustin brings a breadth of industry knowledge, and we are eager to add him to our Field Team. His expertise in data management and ensuring adequate communication is vital to the sampling we do. Our Iowa farmers are going to benefit greatly by having Dustin as an extension of their operation,” commented Jack Cornell, SHP Field Team Director.
Jacob Ness is transitioning to the role of Geospatial Data Analyst to provide additional support for data processing, cleaning, analysis, and management to follow his passion for data.
