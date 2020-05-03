The Castana Community UCC Church is holding drive in services on Sunday mornings at 10:30. Pull in so you are facing the church. There is a speaker system so all can hear.
The first Sunday of the month is communion. It is open to all who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Castana Community UCC Church members hope all are staying well. Keep the prayers going for the strength and guidance to get through this pandemic.
