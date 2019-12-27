If you are unable to vote at the polls for the Drainage District Trustee Election to be held on Jan. 18, 2020, you may vote an absentee ballot in the Drainage Office of the Courthouse in Onawa, or submit a signed and notarized written request form acquired from the Drainage Office. Include the complete address the ballot is to be mailed to and in which Drainage District Ballot you wish to vote.
Trustee elections will be held for the following Drainage Districts:
• Kennebec Drainage District.
• Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District.
• McCandless Inter-County Drainage District.
• Nagel Drainage District.
• New Farmers Drainage District.
• Sandhill-Lakeport Drainage District.
• Soldier Valley Drainage District.
• Upper Soldier Drainage District.
VOTE BY AGENT
Any person or corporation owning land or right-of-way within the District and assessed for benefits may have the person’s or the corporation’s vote cast by the person’s or the corporation’s agent or proxy authorized to cast such vote by a power of attorney, signed and acknowledged by the person or corporation, and filed before such vote is cast in the Drainage Office in Onawa. Such power of attorney shall:
1. Specify the particular election for which it is to be used.
2. Indicate the day, month, and year of such election.
3. Be void for all elections subsequently held.
Any questions regarding absentee voting or vote by agent should be directed to the Drainage Office in Onawa, 712-433-2630.
