The annual Dr. Steve Sulsberger Memorial Scholarship at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine was awarded to Emily Pratt of Le Mars in a special ceremony held at the Iowa State University Alumni Center in Ames.
Emily is the daughter of Kevin and Ruth Pratt. She grew up on a farm near Le Mars where she helped her father with field work and also raised 4-H pigs. This is where her interest in veterinary medicine began.
As she learned more about animals and assisted in caring for them, Emily’s desire to become a veterinarian became stronger.
Emily completed both undergraduate and graduate work in animal science, and will complete her veterinary medical degree at Iowa State University. Her current plans are to pursue a specialty in swine animal medicine.
Dr. Sulsberger’s family extended their congratulations to Emily, with best wishes for her future career as a veterinarian.
The scholarship is funded primarily through the Sulsberger Memorial Golf Tournament to be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Willow Vale Golf Club in Mapleton.
Information about the golf tournament can be found online at SulsbergerMemorial.com, or call tournament manager Alyssa Sulsberger at 712-880-1316.
