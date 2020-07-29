Horn Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome general surgeon, Dr. James Hegvik.
Dr. Hegvik sees patients in the specialty clinic and does surgeries on Tuesdays at Horn Memorial Hospital. He specializes in general surgery services, including but not limited to, hernia repair, minimally invasive surgery, surgical oncology, colon and rectal surgery, trauma, critical care, and endoscopy.
Dr. Hegvik received his Doctorate at the University of North Dakota School Of Medicine and completed his residency at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center. In addition to his education, he has published research in the Journal of American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Hegvik shared, “As a surgeon, one of the most rewarding aspects of my career is building strong relationships with patients. By listening and taking time with patients, along with the use of the most current surgical techniques, I will be able to provide individualized care plans for the best possible outcome. I look forward to working with patients to make them feel comfortable and confident with their care.”
The administration at Horn Memorial Hospital is very pleased to welcome Dr. Hegvik and is excited to add his knowledge and experience in surgical care to Horn Memorial as they continue to strive to meet the healthcare needs of the people in the community.
