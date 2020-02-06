An account has been set up at First State Bank to assist the family of Joseph “Joe” M. Hopkins with funeral expenses. Donations may be made at any First State Bank location.
Hopkins, 16, of Mapleton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31. Funeral services for Hopkins are pending at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Online condolences may be made at armstrongfuneral.com.
