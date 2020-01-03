Students in Mrs. Hanson’s first grade and Mrs. Bollig’s first and second Multiage classes recently donated grocery items to the Mapleton Open Cupboard. Shown are, front row, Leah Smeltzer, Lilly Weber, Ellie Golden, and Brynlee Hieber. Back row, Liam Uhl, Derek Pithan, Wesley Breyfogle, and Harvey Hanson from The Open Cupboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.