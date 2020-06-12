Donation to local food pantries

The team at Glen Coble State Farm was seeing the strain at the local food pantries in Onawa and Mapleton during the recent times. They were able to donate a total of $500 worth of products and monetary value to the Onawa Food Pantry and the Open Cupboard in Mapleton.
They reached out to both organizations to see what products they could use the most. Onawa Food Pantry said they are always in need of canned fruit, instant mashed potatoes, and soup. They were able to give them all three of these products, and what was not spent on products, they gave them money to buy other needed items for their shelves.
The Open Cupboard in Mapleton asked for toilet paper, so they were able to supply them with different varieties of that.
